Eskom on Friday announced it was implementing stage 4 load-shedding.

The troubled power utility said it would remain at stage 4 until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility enforced stage 4 load-shedding due to breakdowns and a lack of diesel.

“Breakdowns amounting to 17,056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and a lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in load-shedding.”

TimesLIVE

