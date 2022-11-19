Siyakha celebrates three years of community care

The Siyakha Victim Support Centre, a non-profit organisation based at Kenton Police Station, recently celebrated their third year of community service to the elderly and abused in the greater Kenton-on-Sea area.

Founder Mike Konaha’s community involvement started in 1997 when he was a police reservist

“I found myself sorting out a lot of families’ problems and that led me to the parents: I then started to speak to parents about neglecting their children.”

Konaha went to work in Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth) for a while.

When he returned, he joined the community policing forum (CPF).

Once again, Konaha found himself supporting survivors of violence and other abuse.

“That’s when I started the victim support centre that deals with gender based violence, drugs and substance abuse,” he said. “I have two two caregivers who help me.”

When it comes to GBV or substance abuse, Konaha refers people to social workers.

“Some of the cases I deal with are financial abuse of elderly people,” Konaha says. “So I sit down with families and talk, and together with them, we find solutions so that older people have the right kind of living environment.

The Siyakha Victim Support Centre was established in 2019 and registered in October 2019.

“Its’ not funded and it’s not about money but to help the community, regardless of politics, race, or gender.

“We need funds and transport to do more for the community especially on the farms,” Konaha says.

Ekuphumleni,Kenton,Marselle, Bushmans River, Klipfontein and farms have been on Siyakha’s radar.

“We visit more than 50 homes a month and we would use additional funds to pay care volunteers and for transport to visit farms.

The wooden facility at Kenton Police Station that houses the organisation was donated by Rotary Kenton.

