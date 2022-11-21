Popular picnic spot reopens

Ntakaz’alali is one of three projects in the Ndlambe Municipality funded by the National Department of Tourism

The Krantz, or Ntakaz’alali as it’s popularly known, was reopened to the public last weekend after being closed for months for upgrading.

Ndlambe spokesperson Cecil Mbolekwa explained that the upgrading of the Krantz/Ntakaz’alali was one of three projects in the municipality funded by the National Department of Tourism through the Tourism Lab of the Operation Phakisa Programme. The funding was meant for Tourism Infrastructure. The other two projects are: Repairing/Restoration of the Kowie River, and Upgrading of Middle Beach at Kenton on Sea.

“Implementation of these projects took longer than anticipated and eventually Krantz was opened after being inaccessible to the public,” Mbolekwa said.

“In this area, tourism is critical in promoting the local economy and hence the Municipality is committed to ensuring the 2022 festive period is an enjoyable one.”

The official opening took place on Saturday 12 November and while the wet weather was not ideal for an outdoor event, there were people and excitement.

Ward 4 councillor Simphiwe Kolosa spoke about tourism growth and opportunities it presents as he declared Ntakaz’alali officially open to the public. Homegrown talent was at its best with local bands performing in a festive atmosphere until 11pm.

