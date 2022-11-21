Sassa is not replacing the gold card and you will get your grant in December

The South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reassured beneficiaries who use the gold card that they will receive their grants in December.

This comes after social media reports claimed grant beneficiaries would not receive their payments for next month if they did not change their cards.

Sassa called the reports “fake news”.

Gold card remains valid

The agency said reports the card was being replaced caused concern within the organisation and panic among grant recipients.

It said the gold card remains valid and acceptable on the national payment system, including at ATMs and retailers.

“Messages on social media that grant recipients will not receive their payments in December if they have not changed their cards are false.

“Any changes in the payment of social grants will be communicated through official Sassa social media platforms, through the media, and by Sassa officials and not through personal social media accounts or voice notes from unknown people,” said Sassa.

Where to use the gold cards

Grant recipients can use the gold cards to make purchases at any place that accepts bank card transactions.

Withdrawals of grants can be made at any retail outlet nationwide that provides the cashback option, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer.

“Sassa gold cards allow you free transactions at ATMs and retailers, no bank charges for the first three transactions and protection from illegal deductions.”

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



