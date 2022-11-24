Masibambane boxing academy celebrates one year anniversary

Nemato’s Masibambisane Boxing Academy celebrated their first year anniversary by hosting a well attended boxing tournament at Jauka Hall on Saturday, November 12.

“This tournament is in celebration of our one-year anniversary and we had a good turnout, including visiting teams from outside Ndlambe,” said Masibambisane’s founder, Monwabisi Hans.

“I’m very proud that as a team we managed to come out victorious in the tournament: we have eight [tournament] champions from our academy,” he said.

Two clubs from Ndlambe took part – Masibambisane Boxing Academy from Nemato and Kenton on Sea Boxing Club. The visiting clubs from Makhanda were Masibambane Boxing Club, Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Makhenke Boxing Club, Thubalethu Boxing Club and Mfuzo Boxing Club. Modern Boxing Club all the way from Somerset East also participated. The Sarah Baartman Open Boxing Organisation (Sababo) came in to support the tournament by providing the belts, trophies and medals for the amateur titles of the tournament.

Hans says the academy is committed to building better opportunities for children, one punch at a time. They appealed for public support in their mission to address social ills affecting children and teenagers, such as substance abuse and teenage pregnancy.

“We appreciate the support we are getting from a lot of people in our community and we’d be very grateful for more business to come together to support this project in order for us to fight against issues affecting us,” he said.

The boxing academy sent a word of appreciation to sponsors that lent a helping hand, including Buco, Country Meat, Port Alfred KFC, Nemato Spar, Kowie Builders, Bonani Nqobo for the sound system, Mr Ncapayi and speaker Andile Marasi from Ndlambe Municipality and Mr B Mfenqa and his wife.

Final club medal tally:

Masibambisane Boxing Academy – eight gold medals; Masibambane Boxing Club – six gold medals; Mfuzo Boxing Club – five gold medals; Golden Glove Boxing Club – four gold medals; Kenton on Sea Boxing Club – three gold medals.

Share this: Tweet



