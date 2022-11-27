Port Alfred police seek witnesses after dogs kill woman

A 37-year-old woman was mauled to death by dogs this morning while was walking in Alfred Road, Port Alfred, to catch a taxi to work, Eastern Cape Police Spokesperson Brigadier Kinana said.

“While walking along the road she was attacked by dogs in the upper body. She was certified dead at the scene,” he said.

In a subsequent statement, Colonel Priscilla Naidu of the SAPS Eastern Cape’s provincial office added that two males who witnessed the attack, had run to a nearby security official and reported the incident which happened around 7.45am on Sunday 27 November 2022.

“It is alleged that at about 07:45, the woman was walking in Alfred Road when she was attacked. Two males who witnessed the attack, ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident,” Naidu said. “The security official contacted the police; however when police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road. The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found. She died prior to receiving any medical attention,” Naidu said.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation and Port Alfred police are searching for the owner of the dogs.

The police are appealing to anyone who has information about the owner of the dogs as well as the two male eyewitnesses who reported the incident to contact D/Lt Col Yogan Reddy on 046 604 2405 or 082 332 8794.

