Ndlambe VEP says NO to GBV

The Ndlambe Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) and Family Forum launched their 16 Days of Activism campaign for no violence against women and children at the Bathurst community hall on Tuesday, 29 November.

Adopted from the United Nations worldwide programme, the 16 Days campaign runs from November 25, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, up until December 10, International Human Rights Day, every year. This annual campaign aims to raise awareness about the effects gender based violence (GBV) has on those most vulnerable in our society; women and children and this year, it is held under the theme Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment to build Women’s Resilience against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide: Connect, Collaborate, Contract!

The Ndlambe District is set to have community leaders and support services from government and non-governmental organisations gathering for the launch at the community hall to sign a pledge for no violence against women and children. Before the main event, on Monday, 28 November the organisers will be doing a door to door awareness campaign to educate Bathurst residents about their rights and how to fight GBV.

Representatives from the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development, South African Police Service, and various other organisations are expected to be part of the programme.

Ndlambe’s VEP newly elected chairperson, George Petzer said they are expecting between 400 to 600 delegates at the launch. “It is important that all stakeholders put their shoulders behind the wheel to ensure that GBV crimes are tackled and reduced in the Ndlambe area,” he said.

“The success of this campaign rests on our daily individual and collective actions to safeguard our society against this cycle of abuse that stems mainly from the low status of women in our society. It is unacceptable for men to be allowed to abuse power and positions of authority in order to control women and children. Together we as communities can make a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of our women and children,” Petzer said.

The Ndlambe Victim Empowerment Programme is invited all relevant role players involved in the fight against GBV, including the youth, to attend the launch and take a stand in solidarity.

