Phala Phala report: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants Ramaphosa to ‘step aside’

ANC presidential contender and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has reacted to the findings of an independent panel on the Phala Phala saga, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to “step aside”.

The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.

Several politicians and political parties have reacted to the findings, while Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence.

Dlamini-Zuma said in her view the president should vacate office and come clean.

“I think the president has to step aside now and answer to the case,” she said on eNCA‘s Power to Truth. The statement was also shared on her official account on social media.

Her comments come just months after she denounced the ANC’s step-aside rule as unjust, saying it should be amended.

At its 2017 conference, the ANC resolved that members facing allegations of corruption and crime must step aside. Ramaphosa announced last year leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing must voluntarily step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

Speaking on SABC News in September, Dlamini-Zuma said the resolution should be amended at the ANC conference in December.

“Where the problem lies is that the country’s laws say we are innocent until we are proved guilty. The law of the ANC almost says we are guilty until proved innocent.

“The problem with step aside is that you are charged, and then you step aside, but three years on, you are still waiting for the trial to start. What kind of justice is that? Justice should be they investigate you once they’ve charged you and the trial must start within months,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

In its findings, the independent panel looking into the Phala Phala matter said: “We conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the president may have committed a serious violation of sections 96(2)(a) (of the constitution) and a serious violation of section 34(1) of the Prevention and combating of Corrupt Activities Act, a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) of the constitution by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office, and a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.”

Ramaphosa said he had endeavoured throughout his tenure as president to abide by his oath of office and set an example of respect for the constitution, institutions, due process and law.

“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.

TimesLIVE

