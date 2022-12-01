Pitbulls moved from Port Alfred SPCA

Port Alfred & Ndlambe District SPCA says the three pitbulls allegedly responsible for the death of the late Zimkhitha Gaga have been moved to a place of safety.

The 37-year-old chef and mother of four was mauled to death in Alfred Road, Port Alfred, reportedly by three pit bull terriers, on her way to work on Sunday.

The local animal welfare organisation has been receiving numerous complaints and queries about pit bulls, following the fatal dog attack on Gaga.

“The Port Alfred & Ndlambe District SPCA would firstly like to send our deepest and sincere condolences to the Gaga family. Our thoughts are with her family and especially her children,” said Ndlambe’s SPCA Senior Inspector Anél Slabbert.

“The SPCA was asked to take the dogs in question into our care for their safe keeping until further notice. Due to media and social media reports that the dogs were kept at the Port Alfred SPCA, we could no longer guarantee the safety of these dogs, other animals in our care [nor] the safety of the staff and premises. Therefore, it was decided to move the dogs to a place of safety,” said Slabbert in a statement issued by the SPCA.

The SPCA is appealing for the community to allow the police to conduct their investigation without public interference.

“We ask that the public allow the police to conduct their investigation and to respect the privacy of the owners of the dogs. We would like to ask all animal owners to be responsible by making sure that your animals are kept securely on your property and not to allow them [to roam] the streets. This action will already bring down the amount of free roaming (stray) animals wandering our streets posing possible danger to pedestrians, runners, cyclists, and motorists,” said the senior inspector.

SAPS Provincial Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police could only confirm that the three pitbulls had been seized and the inquest case remained under investigation.

