Last dance show for the year not to be missed!

Talk of the Town popped in the rehearsals of the last show of the year for Sha-Loui Dance School on Thursday evening, December 1 where dancers were sweating it out to give the best performance. The show will be in cinema style sitting at the PAHS hall tomorrow at 6:30pm.

The dance school teaches and performs in various dance styles including ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, ballroom & Latin American, commercial and musical theatre. In October, they added a stretch-strength-sweat exercise class led by Carissa le Roux who is heading to the World Of Dance Nationals competition in Johannesburg next weekend. In the bi-weekly classes, le Roux coaches no more than 10 people per session to ensure that every member gets individual attention.

So head over to the Port Alfred High School hall at 6:30 pm for 7pm on Saturday to join Sha-Loui Dance School for an evening of fun and entertainment where the school’s students will be showing off all genres of dance including Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Open, Commercial, Paso Doble, Samba and Ladies Showclass to name but a few.

“This will be performed by our students from the youngest 3 years old all the way up to 60 years of age. Each genre has a Beginners section, Intermediate Section & Advanced section as well as adults classes. We are super excited to show off what our students have learnt this year,” said choreographer, Kyle Badenhorst of the ever growing dance school.

Sha-Loui Dance School is owned by the Badenhorst family; Sharon, Sasha and Kyle and they now have over 100 students enrolled. There are no bookings for the show as tickets will only be available at the door for R100 per adult and R40 for children under the age of 10. The organisers are encouraging everyone to stay to socialise and party after the show as a tuck shop and bar with a card machine will be available.

The proceeds of the tuckshop and bar will be contributing towards le Roux’s trip to Johannesburg where she will be competing in the SA World Of Dance Finals. There will be a sponsor box at the show for anyone would like to make a donation. To make a donation, you can contact Kyle Badenhorst via WhatsApp on 061-516-2520.

If last night’s rehearsal is anything to go by, you do not want to miss out on this trailblazer of the last show of the year!

