Unsolvable matric maths question subtracted from marking process

An unsolvable question in the matric mathematics paper 2, which sparked a nationwide outcry from pupils and teachers, has been excluded from the marking process.

The basic education department announced on Sunday the “matter regarding mathematics paper 2 has been resolved”.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the seven-mark question “was found to faulty” and will be excluded by markers.

“The question paper will be marked out of 143 and the mark will be upscaled to 150.”

Exams quality assurer Umalusi recently appointed a three-member panel to probe what led to the inclusion of the “problematic” question.

There was an uproar from pupils and teachers after the writing of the paper on November 7 when they discovered that a seven-mark question in trigonometry was “unsolvable”.

Mhlanga said at the time the suspected error was reported countrywide after the paper had been written.

Umalusi spokesperson Biki Lepota said the panel had been specifically tasked to investigate how the error crept in and why it was not detected between the examiners and internal and external moderators up to the printing stage.

Meanwhile the department said the national senior certification exams would end on December 8 “because of the rewrite opportunities arising from disruptions in some parts of the country”.

“During the writing of the examinations, the department received reports requesting that some candidates be granted permission to rewrite examinations in selected subjects.

“Various reasons were provided to substantiate these requests.”

Mhlanga said the department assessed the requests and “in instances where valid reasons were presented, which were not of the learner’s doing, the department and Umalusi, granted permission for rewrite opportunities” in subjects including mathematics, economics, English.

Load-shedding, principals’ actions, community protests and floods were some of the reasons submitted by provincial education departments for the missed exams.

Marking sessions will commence on December 10 and conclude on December 22.

Mhlanga said exam scripts are in storage and will be moved from December 7 to marking centres.

Results are expected around January 20.

TimesLIVE

