Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be increased to stage 6 from midday on Wednesday.

The power utility said this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

This comes after Eskom had implemented Stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday morning. This is a developing story. TimesLIVE

