Two die in R72 crash

Two people died in a head-on collision on the R72 near Birha bridge, east of Port Alfred in the early hours of Thursday 8 December. They were among three people who died in two separate incidents this morning.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the incident on the R72 occurred around 5.45am this morning.

Binqose said a bakery truck with two occupants coming from East London collided with an articulated truck container truck with one occupant, the driver, coming from Gqeberha via Port Alfred.

Both drivers were declared dead on the scene and the bakery truck’s other occupant was rushed to hospital.

In a separate incident on the N6 from Komani to Jamestown, near Ndlovukazi, a female pedestrian was knocked down around 5.15am.

“A Ford SUV Everest with three occupants heading towards Jamestown from Queenstown knocked down a female pedestrian who was declared dead onthe scene by the emergency services,” Binqose said.

Cases of culpable homicide had been opened in both incidents, Binqose said.

IMAGE BELOW MAY BE UPSETTING

