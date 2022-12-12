Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association

Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics are exempted from load-shedding, while the rest are still burning fuel to provide healthcare services for people.

This is according to the South African Medical Association (Sama) as it noted the progress made in October by exempting some healthcare facilities from the power cuts.

The association said Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa, is not yet exempted.

“This is happening when the hospital reports more than 11,000 surgery backlogs, with a waiting list purported to be running up till December 2026,” it said.

“Recent reports note that the Covid-19 lockdowns have led to delays in elective surgery and screening. This has set the country back in terms of early detection and diagnosis of various ailments, such as heart attacks, diabetes, and cancers. Even the progress made in the fight against HIV/Aids has been set back by the pandemic.

“The health of our people cannot be compromised further by the dragging of feet by the department of health.

“In a recent statement (December 9 2022), the minister of health has pushed the responsibility of load-shedding exemption to National Treasury. The reasons provided are the need for the budget for generators, oils and fuel for the necessary provision of health services to the hospitals and clinics that are not exempted.”

The association believes it is high time the Eskom catastrophe was addressed head-on.

“The impact on the loss of lives due to load-shedding is unknown, and perhaps shrouded in secrecy lest the government is litigated by citizens who have been robbed of quality care.

“Sama believes the minister of health should not be passing the buck when as part of the sixth administration the government has failed its people on one of the most critical sectors of service delivery, which is healthcare.

“The latest statement pays lip service to this serious matter and the minister wants to be seen to be concerned about the health of our people, yet he presents no plans to mitigate against load-shedding.

“As a minister of health, a custodian of the lives of South Africans, he should have approached National Treasury and then come to address the nation with plans and timelines for the exemption of all hospitals and clinics.

“This is about people’s lives — a matter of life or death that cannot be taken lightly.”

TimesLIVE

