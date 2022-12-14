Andre de Ruyter to stay on as Eskom boss until March 2023

Eskom has confirmed the resignation of its CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

In a statement, the power utility said De Ruyter had tendered his resignation on Wednesday, December 14.

While he was obligated to only serve a 30-day notice, De Ruyter had reportedly agreed to stay in his position until next year.

“Mr De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30-days’ notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor. His last day at Eskom will be March 31 2023,” said Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Eskom and SA. I wish all the hardworking people of Eskom well,” De Ruyter was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, Eskom says it has no plans in place yet on who will take over the reins from De Ruyter.

“The Eskom board has confirmed there is no plan for the chairman to become an interim CEO and that a comprehensive executive search will be conducted to find a suitably qualified candidate,” Makwana said.

“On behalf of the Eskom board, executive and the entire Eskom staff, I thank De Ruyter for his extraordinary service to the people of SA. I also thank De Ruyter’s family for supporting the group chief executive during the tumultuous period,” concluded Makwana.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan stated: “André has carried an enormous burden on behalf of SA, I want to thank him for his sacrifice and resilience in a difficult job.”

