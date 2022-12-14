Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter has reportedly resigned

Eskom’s CEO Andre de Ruyter has reportedly tendered his resignation.

Two reliable sources close to De Ruyter confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the Eskom CEO had resigned.

“I spoke to him this morning and he told me he resigned. They were planning to make it public tomorrow but someone leaked the news,” one source close to De Ruyter said.

A second source, who also works closely with De Ruyter, confirmed that he had thrown in the towel.

Attempts to reach both De Rutyer and Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha were not successful.

This is a developing story.

