Eastern Cape records second highest number of drownings

The Eastern Cape has the second-highest numbers when it comes to drownings, with 1869 incidents reported between 2016 to 2021.

Most drownings occur in freshwater rivers, dams and swimming pools, and not in the ocean, according to a National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) study.

This was revealed at a NSRI media briefing held on Monday, November 28, of its peer-reviewed publication focusing on demographic analysis and trends relating to drownings in South Africa, prevention awareness and the NSRI’s Drowning Prevention Initiatives.

“The results of this study have indicated that KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province had the highest incidence of drowning. In addition to that, the 0–4-year-age group has the highest prevalence of drowning among all the age categories,” said the executive director of Drowning Prevention at NSRI, Dr. Jill Fortuin.

The Eastern Cape is the second leading province with 1869 drownings reported for the six-year period.

Locally, NSRI’s station 11 has attended to a number of rescue operations of drownings in the past six years. In August, their pink rescue buoy stationed on-duty at West Beach saved a man from drowning before the crew arrived with their rescue craft, Rescue 11 Alpha to assist. Sadly in September, a 19 year-old Rhodes student was swept out to sea by a rip current while swimming with friends in West Beach. Station 11’s crew and rescue craft 11 Alpha reported to the incident reaching the young woman in the surf line in rough sea conditions and immediately began CPR. All efforts to resuscitate the young woman were exhausted and she was declared dead.

The NSRI’s Communications & PR Manager, Kuhle Mkize said the study shows that males represent 81% of all the drownings recorded between the years 2016 to 2021. She said this percentage can be attributed to more risky behaviour as compared to their female counterparts.

According to the study, drowning is more prevalent in children from birth to four. “This finding is supported by international research. In addition, recommendations from the World Health Organization with regards to drowning prevention amongst preschool children further indicates that there are concerns about drownings amongst 0-4 years,” said Mkize.

The NSRI’s message this festive season is to supervise your children diligently. “With the festive season upon us, we are urging extreme caution to South Africans who will be making their way to the coast to not drink and swim; supervise children in and around the water and ensure that you know the emergency number,” said Dr. Fortuin.

THe emergency number for Port Alfred’s NSRI Station 11 is 082 990 5971.

