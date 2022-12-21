Drivers take a break at SANRAL’s Nanaga stand

As road users make their way to their holiday destinations, SANRAL engaged road users at the Nanaga Farm Stall and the Nanaga Express Garage to remind them that fatigue and drunk driving are some of the major reasons for crashes on the road.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL), through its Road Safety One campaign, reminds motorists to take regular breaks when travelling over a long distance and warns of the dangers of drinking and driving.

In addition to road safety, SANRAL in the Southern Region also reminded road users of the importance of waste management on the road.

“We remind road users not to litter while traveling. Road users must use the bins placed at rest stops along the different routes,” Nenekazi Songxaba, SANRAL Southern Region’s Environmental Coordinator.

“The bins are there for people to discard their waste. We also encourage them to talk to their children about waste management and recycling,” Songxaba said.

SANRAL visited the Nanaga Express Garage and Farm Stall to share road safety tips with motorists and pedestrians.

“Be mindful of other drivers and pedestrians on the road. If you are tired, pull over and rest, especially on the long road. There is no point of rushing to get to your destination,” said Thelma Sishuba, who was travelling from Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) to Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Simphiwe Latile, who was traveling from Cradock to Gqeberha, said it was important to obey the rules on the road. “I encourage motorists to drive at normal speed because rushing on the road can cause crashes,” said Latile.

He works as an auxiliary social worker for the Department of Social Development and said rest stops along the different routes are very important. “When you travel long distance pull over at a rest stop when you are tired. Falling asleep while driving can be fatal,” said Latile.

Police Sergeant Xolisile Gongqa was traveling from Cape Town to Makhanda. He stopped at the SANRAL stand for a much-needed head and shoulder massage. “It is so important to take regular breaks on the road. Stop, pull over and take a break. Also stay hydrated, this has been my secret to traveling safe for the past 18 years from Cape Town to Grahamstown,” said Gongqa.

Zoleka Mbusha said road safety education was important. “It is important for people to be reminded to wear their seatbelts and to keep a safe distance on the road,” she said. She was traveling from Cradock to Gqeberha with family and friends.

SANRAL’s campaign engagements take place throughout the year. However, during the holiday period the agency increases its road safety activities.

“We appeal to road users to be patient on the road. Keep a safe travel distance and remember to maintain the speed limit. Also, buckle up. Road safety does not only apply during the holiday period but throughout the year,” said Welekazi Ndika, SANRAL Southern Region’s Stakeholder Coordinator.

