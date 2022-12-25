Historic church brings Christmas closer

Bathurst’s historic St John’s Anglican Church was the perfect setting for a traditional carol service to bring to life the wonder and mystery of Christmas. There was a warm welcome at the door from Angel Arends and Neilan Doyle where a craftwork nativity scene set the scene. Inside, candles cast a warm light on the beautifully crafted wooden pews and pulpits and made the big stained-glass window glow.

Maryna Shepherd and Mary Riley led the congregation into the opening ‘Once in Royal David’s City’.

The little village church provided the perfect warm acoustic for the small vocal and instrumental ensembles that allowed an engaged congregation to sit back and listen, in between singing a treasure of favourite traditional carols.

Jacques Pieterse, Kathy Ord, Patti Henderson, Serena Gess and John Yazbek played or sang in ensembles.

The foundation stone of St John’s Anglican Church was laid on May 1, 1832 and the church was opened on the January 1, 1838. It is the oldest unaltered Anglican church in South Africa.

The Church will hold its Christmas Holy Eucharist on Sunday 25 December at 8.30am.

Bathurst's historic St John's Anglican Church was the perfect setting for a traditional carol service. Pictures: Sue Maclennan A craftwork nativity scene sets the tone. Ringing the historic church's bell. Serena Gess plays accompaniment for the carols on the church organ. Readings telling the story of Jesus's birth. The St John's Carol Service was a family friendly occasion. A cow leads its herd along Donkin Street, Bathurst, outside the historic St John's Anglican Church ahead of the carol service.

