History with a view at Richmond House Museum

Sue Gordon hosted a fascinating 45-minute guided tour of Richmond House Museum at 19 Wesley Hill on the West Bank on Saturday, December 10.

The tour covered cannons, crenellations, conflict and how the Hon William Cock, an 1820 settler, built his Castle and ‘moved’ the Kowie River to create the Port.

The Richmond House Museum is a magnificent 7-acre viewsite property overlooking the Kowie River mouth and East Beach, with a fascinating 180-year-old history. The museum was previously a servants’ quarters and is the replica ‘Castle’ building.

The museum is a renovated 1940s structure which houses, inter alia, 14 fascinating illustrated panels of history, a replica of The Castle’s original front door, fireplaces, flagstaff, light fittings and some historic paintings are on display. It is now decorated in Edwardian style.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the museum would host concerts that drew up to 90 attendees with their live concert series, Classics at the Castle.

Sue and her family bought the property in 1999 to preserve the history of Richmond House. “We bought Richmond House from Mrs Betty Gemmill because no one in her family wanted to hang on to the property and the building was deteriorating rapidly,” she said. They then completed the new Richmond House around 2006, and converted and renovated old staff quarters to launch the museum in 2007.

“The development of Richmond House Museum was a way to conserve the history. This was important to us, the townsfolk and the provincial heritage authorities,” said Gordon.

Cannons, crenellations and the kitchen sink

To find a ‘castle’ at Richmond House nowadays, you have to wander down the garden path to the Museum, built in 1948 as staff quarters. It is a smaller replica of the original Cock’s Castle, in that it has similar proportions and crenellations.

The view site property was owned and developed by 1820 settler William Cock in the years 1840-1876. In 2006, this outbuilding was renovated and since then has hosted 50 soirees and displayed many items salvaged from the original Cock home.

Outside are two naval cannons, a millstone, kitchen sink and both parts of a sneezewood flagstaff; inside, both original fireplaces, a kitchen dresser and light fittings. Thirteen information boards trace the Cock family story and the many changes to the Castle that came with successive owners (the Potes, Ohlssons, and the Kelly-Gemmill family).

William Cock, known as the man who ‘moved’ the Kowie River to create the entrance on the West side as we know it today, was also a trader, an entrepreneur and Member of the Legislative Assembly. Because of his port development, he can be credited with putting our town on the map, introducing steam technology and helping to create markets and our local economy 200 years ago. While he spent much time in Grahamstown and Cape Town, his eldest son William Frederic ran the Mill (still on the river bank of the Kowie, below Richmond House) and its related businesses. Both Merriman House at DSG and The Cock House in Makhanda have links to the Cock family.

The life of the second son, Cornelius, described as ‘thrilling in the extreme,’ included his involvement in frontier defense and saving shipwreck victims. Slave-traders, pirates, tragic losses are all part of the story. The names of descendants from all over the world who have visited the Museum are marked in highlights on the Cock Family Tree.

There are too many fascinating stories to fill the time of a one-hour guided tour – and there are also some mysteries to be solved. The Museum may be visited by appointment only; entrance by donation. Tel 082-456-7437

During the festive season, the Richmond House Museum hosted two guided tours on Saturday, December 10 and December 17. However, the museum is open to the public and tours can be booked at times that suit those interested. To book a tour, contact Sue on 082-456-7437.

Additional information from Sue Gordon

1 of 14

Share this: Tweet



