Anti-crime group appeals for public support

Anti Crime group Masiphathisane Community Safety Group patrolling Nemato Township and the town at night is appealing for the donation of branded reflectors and torches to make their work easier.

Masiphathisane Community Safety Group have taken upon their shoulders the responsibility of uprooting crime in Nemato and the town. The group patrols from Mondays to Sundays from 8pm to 6am the next day. One of the members, Ayanda Zoli, that they were also patrolling randomly during the day to avoid thieves predicting their movements.

The enthusiastic group comprising 30 members called Talk of the Town to see for ourselves the collection of dangerous weapons they had confiscated during their night patrols. The confiscated weapons included axes, pangas, knives, swords, spears and cricket bats. Zoli emphasised that the weapons were removed during peaceful searches. He said they searched any individual they came across at night.

Explaining how the group works, he said: “The group started functioning at the beginning of October 2022 with a group of men and women doing patrols at night and during the day. During our patrols we do get dangerous weapons like these ones in our possession at the moment.”

Zoli asked members of the public to donate some torches. He said that in the dark, it became difficult to catch suspects who ran away.

“We would appreciate sponsorship for torches, or anything that can assist us,” Zoli said.

The group holds a community meeting at 5pm every Wednesday where they report back on what has happened the week before.

Zoli said the police were aware of their patrols. “We start at 8pm and finish at 6am the next day. The whole night we patrol. From Friday to Sunday, the weekend, is very busy,” he said.

Asked for a comment Eastern Cape SAPS Spokesperson Majola Nkohli said, “We do not have a formal partnership with this group; it is like a citizen arrest and we commend them as such. We only comment on groups that we have partnerships with, such as the CPF (community policing forum) groups.”

