Body found in Makhanda’s Grey Dam

Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a man was found floating in Grey Dam outside Makhanda on Monday, 2 January 2023 around 1pm.

“He is an African male, and was wearing cream underwear. Anyone who could assist police in identifying the deceased person is requested to contact Makhanda SAPS,” Nkohli said.

Makhanda residents who use the dam reported seeing a pile of clothing next to the dam that had remained there for at least two days and speculated that the clothes may have belonged to the drowned man. They were a pair of Adidas takkies with socks, blue tracksuit pants, a blue and white checked shirt, blue jersey and a grey cap.

