Child’s body found at Kenton

The body of Anovuyo Cirha (11) was found at Kariega beach this morning.

Anovuyo was one of four children swept away in a drowning tragedy on New Year’s Day. Together with Thimna Manana (11) and Asive Nelo (10) from Kenton and Muhlelwethu Soul (13) from Makhanda, Anovuyo went missing between Middle Beach and Main Beach at Kenton on Sea, late on January 1 2023. The three girls, Thimna, Asive and Muhlelwethu, were found and brought ashore from the surf. Lifeguards on holiday from Umhlanga Rocks and Durban administered extensive CPR, but all three girls died.

A statement issued this morning by the office of the provincial commissioner in the Eastern Cape said, “The body of Anovuyo Cira (11) has been found washed up on the beach (Kariega) in Kenton On Sea this morning [January 5, 2023]. It is said that the body was seen by a member of the public at about [5am].”

When Talk of The Town spoke to Anovuyo’s family yesterday (January 4), they said they had accepted that he must have drowned, but could not rest until his body was found. “We… will only find peace when we see my child’s body,” his mother, Nopopi Cirha, said. Yesterday, Cirha said the family appreciated all the support they had received and were grateful for all the efforts being made by the police, emergency personnel and Marselle community members in the search for Anovuyo.

When Anovuyo was reported missing, around 60 residents and holidaymakers from Kenton and Marselle volunteered alongside police and emergency services as they combed the beaches from Bushmans River to Kasouga. The search continued until dark on Sunday and resumed at first light on Monday.

Thimna’s mother, Phumza Manana said the family were heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with her death. Manana said she had taken the children to the beach for a fun outing, not imagining the worst could happen.

While she was watching the younger children who were playing on the sand, she saw people rushing to the water’s edge, not realising what had happened. “I saw the people rushing there saying someone had drowned but I stayed watching over the little kids playing in the sand until I got called to go identify my daughter,” said the distraught mother.

She said Thimna knew how to swim and so she did not think she was one of the children being retrieved from the water. “I am still not well and it is very difficult to come to terms with her loss. “Thimna was a very lively girl who loved interacting with other kids and she was looking forward to going to Grade 7 this year,” her mother said. The grieving Manana family are preparing to bury young Thimna in Marselle on Saturday, December 7.

Earlier this week, South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the incident, saying emergency services had received a call late on Sunday January 1 after four children went missing in the surf.

“Three girls, two of them aged 11 and one 12, were brought out of the surf. Two children died despite being given CPR. The third child died later,” Nkohli said.

NSRI Port Alfred medics, Gardmed ambulance services, EC government Health EMS, Ndlambe Fire and Rescue Services and the South African Police Service were in attendance. Umhlanga and Durban lifeguards who were on holiday at Kenton had assisted on the scene.

“Extensive CPR efforts were under way on both [girls]. While on the scene it was noticed [that another girl was] in difficulty in the surf,” National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

NSRI Port Alfred rescue swimmers had recovered the girl from the beach and immediately began CPR. After all efforts to resuscitate the three girls had been exhausted, they were declared deceased.

The police have opened inquest dockets for further investigation.

*Anuvuyo’s age was previously given as 9, and then 12. The police statement issued today gives his age as 11.

Additional reporting by Sue Maclennan

Share this: Tweet



