ANC is coming for your money with its controversial plan to improve its bank balance

‘Repulsive’ Political Party Funding Act blamed for financial woes

The ANC plans to introduce several controversial funding mechanisms to deal with its dire financial position, including amending the Political Party Funding Act which it says is the main cause for the party being broke.

Most of the plans will be funded by the taxpayer, as the party is looking to draw more money from the taxpayer-funded parliament and the Electoral Commission (IEC). Both already fund the ANC and other parties.

This emerged during the final leg of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference convened in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

ANC members themselves will have to fork out more than the current R20 a year membership fee, although the conference did not decide how much more.

The party wants its members and leaders who have jobs in government to pay more levies to keep the party financially afloat.