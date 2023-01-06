Measles outbreak numbers continue to rise: NICD report

The number of measles cases in South Africa continues to rise as the country is experiencing an outbreak, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children against measles. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

An interim situation report published by the NICD on Thursday shows there was a significant rise in cases between October and December 2022.

In total, 305 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in South Africa for specimens collected during that period.

These are in Limpopo (131 cases), Mpumalanga (69 cases), the North West (80 cases), Gauteng (14 cases) and the Free State (11 cases).

Distribution of laboratory-confirmed measles cases by testing site (red dots – the size of the dot indicates the number of cases from that facility) and district in South Africa (deepening colour of blue indicates the total number of cases by subdistrict) from week 40 to mid-week 52 in 2022.
Image: NICD

The report shows children between the ages of one and nine have been most at risk of contracting measles.

The highest number of cases (127 or 42%) was in the 5-9 age group, followed by 90 (30%) in the 1-4 age group and 47 (15%) in the 10-14 age group.

The NICD urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles.

“Caregivers and parents are advised to review their child’s vaccination records and confirm they have received the measles vaccine. It is never too late to vaccinate. Children who have not been vaccinated may receive measles vaccine at any age over six months free of charge at primary health services.”

