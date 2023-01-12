SAPS, CPF celebrate partnership against crime

Bathurst Police Station management together with their people in blue, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) and Ndlambe Municipality Speaker Andile Marasi had a braai on December 28 at the Krantz celebrating their partnership against crime and substance abuse in Bathurst.

Warrant Officer Nogonyothi explained the purpose of the occasion.

“It was Bathurst Community in Blue joined by CPF members, Bathurst Station management and Speaker Marasi. All these stakeholders are working hand and glove in fighting crime at Bathurst,” he said.

THis year, the braai was an opportunity do strategic planning for 2023. Next year, there would be a prize giving and certificates.

Nogonyothi said the event would be an annual event

“The station management is pleased to have this experienced team which comprises young and old members from different areas of Bathurst with church leaders too. The aim is to recruit more youth leaders and to take youth away from drugs and other criminal activities,” he said.

