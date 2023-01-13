Super cops celebrated: 93 tried but only 11 earned their wings

‘I want to be either the best or nothing’, says first woman officer to receive Special Task Force wings

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has awarded 11 highly specialised officers with their Special Task Force (STF) wings in recognition of the gruelling training they completed over two years.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said 906 applications to join the elite unit were received, and 589 applicants qualified for provisional selection. This was whittled down to 93 applicants who reported for selection, of which only 11 successfully completed the STF basic training programme.

The STF parachute wings signify the recipient has been trained to a high level of skill in weapon proficiency, advanced para-military rural tactics, advanced tactical policing and hostage release tactics among a variety of high-risk incidents, said Mathe.

A 31-year-old constable has become the first woman to complete the programme in the history of the organisation without any amendments to the training to suit females. She is also the only female police officer serving in the STF unit as an operational member.

With 11 years’ service, the Western Cape officer, whose identity cannot be revealed for security reasons, said she hoped her achievement is a motivation for other women who continue to break barriers in male-dominated environments.

“If you really want something you must do everything to obtain it. I wanted to be part of the best, either the best or nothing. If I can do it, other women can and will be able to do it.”

The STF is the only paramilitary unit in the police service and falls under the specialised operations component led by a female commander, Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu. Together with other units and components, they report to the organisation’s first female deputy national commissioner, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili.

Masemola said the organisation will continue to empower and recognise women.

The officers who qualified were already working within the unit during their two-year probation period.

“The 11 successful candidates, together with serving STF members, have done the organisation proud. All members on parade have shown dedication and commitment to their profession. The STF selection criteria is very stringent and those who are selected must prove their mettle throughout their intensive and rigorous training,” Masemola said.

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



