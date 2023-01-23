Ministry defends naval exercise ‘to strengthen bonds with Russia and China’

“In recent months, we have had engagements with counterparts in the UK, the People’s Republic of China, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, to mention but a few. There was no hype about any of these countries, especially with regard to the US wherein we held an even longer exercise, known as Exercise Shared Accord in KwaZulu-Natal last year regarding our military health capabilities.”

Monama said the SA National Defence Force plans and budgets for military exercises with other nations across the globe, both at bilateral and multilateral levels.

“Exercise Mosi II is no exception, including the Exercise Shared Accord we held with our US armed forces counterparts. In addition, the biennial maritime Exercise Oxide between SA and France took place in November last year at the Simon’s Town Naval Base.”

The event will be the second time such an exercise will be taking place involving the three naval forces. The first was held in November 2019 in Cape Town.

“This year’s Exercise Mosi II will see over 350 SANDF personnel from various arms of services and divisions participating alongside their Russian and Chinese counterparts.”

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise said Exercise Mosi II will benefit all three participating nations.

“The envisaged exercise will benefit all countries involved through interoperability of the naval systems, joint disaster systems management enhancement, maritime co-operation and anti-piracy exercises,” she said.

TimesLIVE