Ministry defends naval exercise ‘to strengthen bonds with Russia and China’

A naval exercise scheduled to take place in KwaZulu-Natal next month is “an opportunity to contribute towards further strengthening the strong bonds that exist between SA, Russia and China”, the ministry of defence and military veterans said on Monday.
“We wish to state categorically that SA, like any independent and sovereign state, has a right to conduct its foreign relations in line with its own diplomatic relations and national interests. SA sees Exercise Mosi II as an opportunity to contribute towards further strengthening the strong bonds that exist between South Africa, Russia and China.
“Contrary to the assertions by our critics, SA is not abandoning its neutral position on the Russian-Ukraine conflict. We remain firm in our view that multilateralism and dialogue are keys to unlock sustainable international peace. We continue to urge both parties to engage in dialogue as a solution to the current conflict,” said ministerial spokesperson Cornelius Monama.
The ministry was responding to criticism of its plan to host the People’s Liberation Army Navy from China and the Russian Federal Navy during the multilateral maritime exercise scheduled to take place from February 17 to 27 in Durban and Richards Bay.
Monama said the exercise will serve as a platform for the three nations to share operational skills, expertise and experience.
“The Republic of SA enjoys diplomatic relations with all member states of Brics (Brazil, Russia and China) at a bilateral level, in addition to the multilateral levels. We also enjoy defence diplomatic relations with several countries across all the continents of the world since we have become an integral part of the community of nations and no longer a pariah state.”