Suspect’s wings clipped after being found with frozen chicken worth R380,000

Gqeberha cops arrested a 34-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen frozen chicken this week.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said police, acting on a tip-off, found the suspect offloading the meat in Motherwell on Thursday afternoon. Swart said investigations showed the chickens had been stolen from a hijacked truck.

“Police received information about a black Corsa bakkie offloading bags of frozen chicken at a house in Ingwe Street, NU1, Motherwell,” said Swart.

“Members discovered that the garage was full of half-frozen bags of chicken and that the driver of the bakkie was loading some of the bags into his bakkie. Further investigations revealed that a delivery truck carrying bags of chicken was hijacked that morning in Swartkops.”

Swart said the hijacked truck was found in Kwazakhele.

“The black Corsa bakkie and bags of chicken were confiscated by the SAPS and the bags of chicken were handed over to the company. The estimated value of the chicken recovered amounts to almost R380,000.”

The suspect was hauled before the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Friday — charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

“Investigations are continuing as the search for the outstanding suspects is under way,” said Swart.

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



