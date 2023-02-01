Man found dead outside Port Alfred Police Station

Police opened an inquest docket after the body of a 66-year-old man was found inside a vehicle in a parking area outside the Port Alfred Police Station in Pascoe Crescent today, 1 February 2023.

South African Police Service spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said, “At about 09.35am, police were summoned to a scene, where they allegedly found the body of a 66-year-old man inside a vehicle. He had a gunshot wound in the upper body, and there was also a revolver that was confiscated at the scene.”

Nkohli said the police had opened an inquest docket for further investigation. He did not comment on speculation that the man’s death was suicide.

Share this: Tweet



