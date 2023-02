The first Farmers’ Market of the year was buzzing with residents who came to enjoy a variety of offerings at the Medolino Caravan Park on Saturday, January 28. Market goers were treated to a variety of stalls filled with all sorts of homemade and home-grown items ranging from unique crafts to delicious food, along with new stalls with handmade teddy bears and more. Medolino is now fully licensed and open to host events for up to 100 people. Pictures: FAITH QINGA

MEDOLINO FARMERS MARKET 1 of 5

Share this: Tweet