Velile matriculant ready to pay it forward

Local businessman starts bursary fund, with Bathurst’s top performing pupil the first recipient

The first recipient of a new bursary sponsored by Bathurst’s Emzini Lounge, Siyamthanda Saki, says she hopes to be able to do the same for someone in her shoes one day.

In the spirit of celebrating academic excellence, Bathurst entrepreneur and Emzini Lounge owner, Malibongwe Tokwe, has launched a R5000 bursary, awarded to the top performing pupil in the area.

“The aim of this bursary is to contribute towards assisting the applicable higher APS Achievers, whilst in search for placement at a higher education institution,” Tokwe said. “Going forward, we are planning to continue with this initiative annually and reward all the hard workers who achieve exceptional matric results.”

Saki, Velile High School’s top performing matric 2022 pupil, is the first recipient of Emzini Lounge’s bursary. “I won’t lie: I’m still shocked , I’ve pinched myself a million times already but I feel blessed,” said Saki.

Tokwe hopes the initiative will encourage other pupils to work harder and also achieve impressive matric results.

“The plan is for this initiative to continue and even last me longer beyond my lifetime,” he said. “It’s definitely the beginning: at the end of this year, we will spread our wings and tap into other schools that have needs and yes – the reward will be way more/bigger than what we offered this year.”

Velile High School principal, Wanga Ntantiso, said the school was very grateful for the support it received from businesses and community members. “As a school we are pleased and have sent a word of gratitude to Malibongwe Tokwe for this good gesture,” he said. “I personally phoned and thanked him as this learner is coming from a less wealthy background.”

Velile High School is close to Tokwe’s heart: he matriculated there before attending Rhodes University in Makhanda to complete a BSc with joint Honours in Mathematics and Mathematical Statistics. While studying at Rhodes, he regularly returned to Velile during his university holidays to tutor matrics in Maths and Physical Sciences.

“Then I launched my business in Bathurst,” Tokwe said. “Having studied there and understanding the challenges they are facing, I felt more had to be given and that’s when my business Emzini Lifestyle Centre launched the initiative.”

“The reality is I wanted to do this years ago, but when I asked people to contribute, it took forever [probably because of] the financial challenges we have.

“I thought enough is enough and went deep into my pocket, with the help of my business and few friends who contributed what they could.

“Then, Boom!, we managed to issue the first award of R5 000,” said Tokwe.

The grateful Saki said she would use the money to buy a laptop, which is essential to further her studies. Though she has not yet heard from any of the institutions where she has applied, Saki hopes she will be accepted to study law or education.

“I’m planning on furthering my studies this year and I’m going to do walk-ins as soon as other universities reopen in case I don’t get accepted at the university I applied at,” she said. She has applied for a Bachelor of Education in the intermediate phase and for a Bachelor of Law at University of Fort Hare.

Saki’s advice to the matric class of 2023 is to start the year off prioritizing their academics.

“The best advice I can give to the class of 2023 is to work hard from the beginning,” Saki said. “There are always challenges, but they should not be discouraged by them. Rather be motivated by them and always pray to God for strength when everything gets or feels too much,” she said. “I’m talking about this from experience because I lost my grandmother in December 2021 and I literally had to pull myself together and get back to school in January 2022 and make sure I get a bachelor from the beginning of my matric year to the end,” said Saki.

Saki said her family’s struggles in life had motivated her to work harder so she can help support them one day. She also hoped to help another pupil one day in the same way that Emzini Lounge has helped her. “We’ve struggled for as long as I can remember with my family, but I was blessed with parents who made sure that I never lacked anything,” said the young matriculant.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst in 2016 when her father passed away. “My mom had to somehow learn how to raise two children on her own which was financially challenging but I guess somehow my background also motivates me to do better and study hard until I get a well paying job to support my family and most importantly help other kids financially like Bhuti Malibongwe did,” she said.

Tokwe believes more can be done to help pupils in the area and is appealing for more businesses to invest in similar initiatives that support education.

“I understand the values of education, the little I have given, I did because of education hence I respect it. I just hope the other businesses (believe me there are many of them, way bigger than me and my establishment) at Ndlambe will join our initiative and contribute to all our schools for all our kids, black and white,” said Tokwe.

