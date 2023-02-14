Bathurst endangered plants arrests

Two men were arrested near Bathurst on Monday February 13 for being in possession of endangered plants, South African Police Service spokesperson Priscilla Naidu has confirmed.

“On Monday 13/02 at approximately 12:15, two foreign nationals aged 44 and 64 were arrested for being in possession of endangered species (clivia plants),” Naidu said. “The suspects were arrested near a farm on the R72, from where they harvested the clivias.”

Sources told Talk of the Town that the suspects were tracked down in the vicinity of Bathurst.

Both suspects would appear in the Port Alfred magistrate’s court on Wednesday February 15, Naidu said.

