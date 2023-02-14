Family escapes house fire

A crowd of onlookers gathered on the street as thick smoke poured from a Scheepers Street, Station Hill home that caught fire around midday on Monday February 13. Family members and some neighbours frantically tried to save the family’s possessions as Ndlambe Fire Services fire fighters fought the blaze. Ambulance and security personnel also attended the scene.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident. She said SAPS Port Alfred had responded to a complaint of a house that was on fire on Monday February 13 at approximately 12pm.

“No criminal case was opened. The fire department extinguished the fire, no one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown,” Naidu said.

Share this: Tweet



