Knitting superheroes need wool to help needy

Just before Winter 2022 stepped into the room, the superknitters of Damant Lodge in Port Alfred stepped up and came to the defence of Ndlambe’s needy with bed socks, blankets and beanies.

Now Damant Lodge’s knitting superheroes want to do it again… but they need your help. They need more wool to knit more wonderful warm blankets and clothing to keep away the winter chill.

“Even in the heat and humidity of late, the remarkable group of 70- to 90-year-old Damant Lodge residents has been continuing its 2023 winter project, to ensure that the quantity of blankets required to keep destitute Ndlambe community members is available for the mid-year cold weather,’ coordinator Glenda Kent said.

“Last year 75 hand-knitted, colourful blankets were distributed to representatives of The Soup Kitchen, Loaves and Fishes, St Vincent de Paul, and Huis Diaz in Alexandria – and they were much appreciated.”

She said since then, the knitting ‘factory’ had continued apace.

“But sadly the last of the wool which was kindly donated by a factory in East London has become a mound of blankets – and supplies of suitable yarn are desperately needed.

“The wool must be double-knitting yarn, please, to maintain uniformity, but all contributions will be gratefully accepted, in order for this outstanding effort by the elderly for the community to be continued,” Kent said.

If you’d like to be a hero to Damant Lodge’s superheroes, take your wool donations to 14 Pike Lane, Port Alfred.

Share this: Tweet



