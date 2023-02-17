CRIME STATS | Murder and sexual offences increase

KGAUGELO MASWENENG

Arguments, road rage and provocation are top causes of murders

Murders increased by 10% over three months late last year.

There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December 2022. Arguments, road rage and provocation were the top causes. These were followed by vigilantism, revenge, robbery and gang-related crimes, most of which were recorded in the Western Cape.

Recorded crime statistics for the fourth quarter were presented to the parliamentary portfolio committee on police on Friday morning.

According to the stats presented, most murders were committed in public spaces, residences, liquor outlets and on buses.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for the most murders, with 1,821 murders, followed by Gauteng with 1,721 cases and the Eastern Cape.

The Western Cape recorded 1,198 murders and other provinces fewer than 500 each.