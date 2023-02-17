Rain delays league title clash

MARK CARRELS

IT’S down to the wire as Cuylerville and Southwell battle it out for first league honours.

But they’ll have to wait a little longer for their final Grahamstown Cricket Board first league fixture. It was due to be played this weekend at Shaw Park, but the past week’s rain not only means a waterlogged pitch, but also that dirt Shaw Park road could see players defeated even before the first ball is bowled!

Cuylerville with 62 points from 13 matches, will look to carry on their momentum in a bid to lift the title after their two victories last weekend. Their Shaw Park opponents, Southwell, are in second place on 60 points after the same number of games played.

This match, once rescheduled, is shaping up to be a tense “final” as the two top teams battle it out for league honours.

At last weekend’s match in Salem, the home team put Cuylerville in to bat.

Cuylerville were soon under pressure at 71/5 after 14 overs. Chris Muir and B Handley stood firm (81) however to take their team to 155/5 at lunch. Left-hander Muir was in belligerent mood, hitting 7 sixes in a row at one stage before being caught on 98 going for a big hit to the long on boundary. His innings included 8 sixes and 9 fours and he faced only 47 balls.

Salem in their innings, offered little resistance scoring only 170 and being beaten by 71 runs. Cuylerville in Sunday’s second match beat Rhodes convincingly by 156 runs. Cuylerville amassed 308 in their 50 overs before bowling Rhodes out for 152.

