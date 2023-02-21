NPA, SIU get order to preserve lodge, cars in R400m Eskom corruption case

The order was granted by the Pretoria high court on February 16 after allegations of unlawful activities, corruption and maladministration at the Kusile power station
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained an order to preserve assets relating to alleged corruption which cost Eskom’s Kusile Power Station R400m.
This authorises the AFU and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to preserve a list of properties and vehicles.
These include two portions of a farm known as Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mbombela, a commercial property in Mbombela, a house in an estate, five cars, a quad bike and a golf cart.
NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the preservation order stems from a probe into Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which provided water trucking services to the power utility.
Payments were made from June 15 2009 to November 2020 to former or current Eskom officials.
“The preliminary investigations by the SIU revealed that Eskom, in respect of this case, lost almost R400m from the unlawful tender which was granted to the vendor. Former Eskom employee Duduzile Babalwa Moyo [allegedly] received payments or benefits of more than R24.5m which were paid from Tamukelo Business Enterprise for the transportation of raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station,” Mahanjana said.
The next step will be to apply for a forfeiture order for the properties to be sold at auction and proceeds to be returned to Eskom.
“Tamukelo is going through a deregistration process and this does not shield the company and its directors from accountability,” said Mahanjana.
The assets under preservation are:
- two portions of Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mbombela;
- a house in Stonehenge Ext 1, Mbombela, registered in the name of Muzi Sambo;
- a house in White River, Mbombela, registered under Casambo Property Development;
- a Lotus Europa vehicle;
- a Subaru Impreza registered in the name of Zenzile Sanderson;
- a VW Polo Vivo Blue Line registered in the name of Phuwanda Trading CC;
- a VW Polo Vivo registered in the name of Phuwanda Trading CC;
- a Toyota Hilux 2,5D-4D 4X4 registered in the name of Mwakasambo Pty Ltd;
- a Yamaha golf cart; and
- a Yamaha Raptor 90 Quad Bike.