NPA, SIU get order to preserve lodge, cars in R400m Eskom corruption case

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained an order to preserve assets relating to alleged corruption which cost Eskom’s Kusile Power Station R400m.

The order was granted by the Pretoria high court on February 16 after allegations of unlawful activities, corruption and maladministration at the power station.

This authorises the AFU and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to preserve a list of properties and vehicles.

These include two portions of a farm known as Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mbombela, a commercial property in Mbombela, a house in an estate, five cars, a quad bike and a golf cart.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the preservation order stems from a probe into Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which provided water trucking services to the power utility.

Payments were made from June 15 2009 to November 2020 to former or current Eskom officials. “The preliminary investigations by the SIU revealed that Eskom, in respect of this case, lost almost R400m from the unlawful tender which was granted to the vendor. Former Eskom employee Duduzile Babalwa Moyo [allegedly] received payments or benefits of more than R24.5m which were paid from Tamukelo Business Enterprise for the transportation of raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station,” Mahanjana said. The next step will be to apply for a forfeiture order for the properties to be sold at auction and proceeds to be returned to Eskom. “Tamukelo is going through a deregistration process and this does not shield the company and its directors from accountability,” said Mahanjana. The assets under preservation are: two portions of Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mbombela;

a house in Stonehenge Ext 1, Mbombela, registered in the name of Muzi Sambo;

a house in White River, Mbombela, registered under Casambo Property Development;

a Lotus Europa vehicle;

a Subaru Impreza registered in the name of Zenzile Sanderson;

a VW Polo Vivo Blue Line registered in the name of Phuwanda Trading CC;

a VW Polo Vivo registered in the name of Phuwanda Trading CC;

a Toyota Hilux 2,5D-4D 4X4 registered in the name of Mwakasambo Pty Ltd;

a Yamaha golf cart; and

a Yamaha Raptor 90 Quad Bike. The individuals and companies that allegedly benefited are: Carol Zenzile Sanderson — owner of Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge. She is also the wife of Lloyds Sambo and a former member of Tamukelo;

Siphiwe Musa Wandile Mkhwanazi — former Tamukelo operations manager. He is also the sole member of Phuwanda Trading CC which is subcontracted to Tamukelo;

Lloyds Muzi Sambo — COO and sole member of Tamukelo since March 2018;

Mukelo Pertunia Sambo — founder of Tamukelo and former member;

Casambo Property Development;

Judith Ann Gable;

Phindile Ntombikayise Msimango;

Lusanda Trading CC; and

Mwakasambo Pty Ltd. The commercial property has been listed for sale by Casambo Property Development at a reduced R3m but the court action stopped the sale. “This preservation order is part of the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy by law enforcement agencies to strengthen its fight against corruption, especially when such crimes are committed by state employees in positions of trust to deliver services for the benefit of the public and the economy but instead steal from the most vulnerable to enrich themselves and fund their opulent lifestyles,” Mahanjana said. TimesLIVE

