Minimum wage increase plus load-shedding puts food security at risk: Agri SA

The increase, announced by labour minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday, pushes the basic hourly wage to R25.42 from next month.

The official inflation forecast is 5.4% for the year.

Agri SA had made a submission proposing a CPI minus 2% increase in the national minimum wage.

Wege said: “This proposal recognised the financial pressure on workers in this inflationary environment, but also addressed the reality of farmers’ inability to continue to absorb above-inflation increases. That government has ignored this balanced position is a devastating blow not only for the sector but also for the consumers who will eventually see this increase reflected in their food expenditure.”

TimesLIVE