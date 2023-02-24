Eskom appoints interim group CEO after André de Ruyter’s exit

Eskom has appointed Calib Cassim as its interim group CEO following the controversial exit of André de Ruyter this week.

De Ruyter left the ailing power utility by mutual agreement with the board after his explosive interview with eNCA.

De Ruyter had tendered his resignation in December 2022 and was scheduled to serve his notice until the end of March.

His exit came after he was slammed by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for “meddling” in politics instead of focusing on ending load-shedding.

Gordhan, who appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday, was referring to a controversial eNCA interview where De Ruyter made explosive allegations about the inner workings of the power utility and his experience as its captain.

De Ruyter, who sat down with Anika Larsen, was asked if he thought Eskom was the “feeding trough” for the ANC, to which he replied: “I would say the evidence suggests that it is.”

In a statement released early on Friday morning, Eskom said Cassim will assume the role with “immediate effect”.

“Mr Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice. He was appointed as Eskom’s CFO in November 2018 after serving as acting CFO from July 2017.

“He is a registered chartered accountant (SA) and holds a master’s degree in business leadership (MBL).

“With more than 20 years service in Eskom, his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



