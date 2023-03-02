Ecawa festival organizer donates school shoes

Ecawa Music Festival organiser, Siyabulela Madyo, of Lutifusion pty ltd donated 63 pairs of shoes to school pupils from nine Ndlambe wards at the Civic Centre on Tuesday, February 14.

The festival at Mamityi Gidana Stadium on December 24 attracted an audience close to 8000 according to Madyo.

From each of the nine wards, seven pupils were chosen to get new school shoes.

With the donation, Madyo said, he was honouring his agreement with Ndlambe Municipality.

“I had an agreement with the Municipality that if I’m doing this show I will come back and plough back into the community of Ndlambe Municipality. This is to motivate the learners to continue studying,” he said.

Madyo did similar school shoe handovers with proceeds from ticket sales in 2019 and 2022. “We’ve worked with ward councillors who helped us to identify the beneficiaries and the ward councillors were assisted by teachers,” he said.

At the handover were children from Ukhanyo Secondary, Ekuphumleni School, Mtyobo Primary School, Nomzamo Senior Secondary School, Kuyasa Combined School, Alexandria High School, Nompucuko Secondary School, Qhayiya Primary School, Port Alfred Primary School and Dambuza Primary School.

“Ndlambe people come out in large numbers to support the Ecawa Music Festival and the children are part of our largest support base attending the festival,” Madyo said. “This is to encourage them to keep learning. We must try and support them if we have means, especially those coming from underprivileged families.”

Share this: Tweet



