Spirited start for Cuylerville

By MARK CARRELS

Grahamstown Cricket Board League champs Cuylerville have sounded a warning they are serious contenders for Pineapple Cricket silverware.

In their opening fixture on Saturday at PA High School fields Cuylerville kept up that winning feeling by sewing up the match against Rhodes before lunch time.

Under clear blue skies, Rhodes chose to bat after winning the toss. But it was not long before the hapless Rhodians were all out for 45, thanks in the main to a superb bowling masterclass from quick bowler Dale Brody (5/8).

Charlie Muir who opened the innings for Cuylerville, ensured the match would be over by 11.30am with a blistering one-man-show innings of 48 not out off only 16 balls.

Cuylerville won the match by 9 wickets after the loss of Steven Gornall’s wicket.

At Port Alfred Country Club, defending champions, Salem, coasted to a comfortable victory over Grahamstown Invitational. Salem’s opponents arrived late for the match, and were docked 6 overs. In the end, that didn’t matter as the Grahamstown side’s batting stuttered to 84 all out in reply to Salem’s 212/9 off 50 overs.

The invitational team’s bowling unit took wickets at regular intervals but

Kevin Bennett and Buster Brotherton (both 32) ensured that Salem put up a defendable score. Matthew Liesenberg 4/8 and Ivan Marais 3/10 did most of the damage in the Grahamstown Invitational’s innings.

In an exciting encounter at PAHS B field, Cuylerville 2nd sneaked home by 1 wicket against Salem 2nd. Ross Pittaway with an innings of 67 helped Salem to 245/9. Jamie Renton with a fine knock of 73 not out stood firm while Cuylerville lost wickets around him. In fact, it was only a 25-run 10th wicket partnership that saved the day for Cuylerville. Sikhokele Blom’s 5/38 was the standout performance for Salem.

Other Results:

Manley Flats 243 (50 overs)

Port Alfred 167 all out. Manley Flats won by 76 runs.

Southwell 2nd (100 all out).

Kenton 2nd (103/2). Kenton win by 8 wickets.

Rainbows 70 all out.

Station Hill 73/1

Station Hill win by 9 wickets

Share this: Tweet



