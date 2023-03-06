Paul Mashatile appointed as Deputy President

Paul Mashatile has been appointed as South Africa’s new Deputy President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement via a televised address to the nation on Monday evening, where he made changes to the National Executive.

“As I indicated in my reply to the State of the Nation Debate on the 16th of February, Deputy President David Mabuza asked to step down from that position.

“I am grateful for his support over the five years of his tenure and for his dedicated service to the government and people of South Africa. I have decided to appoint Mr Paul Mashatile as Deputy President of the Republic,” the President said.

Mashatile’s appointment follows the resignation of former Deputy President David Mabuza, last week.

Former Deputy President David Mabuza resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) on 1 March 2023, following his request to President Ramaphosa to resign from his position.

In his reply to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 16 February, President Ramaphosa extended his appreciation and gratitude to the former Deputy President for his support over the past five years. At the time the President indicated that he was attending to Mabuza’s request.

“The Deputy President has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government,” said the President at the time.

He added that Mabuza’s contribution was valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including Traditional Leaders, Military Veterans, civil society formations and international bodies.

“As Leader of Government Business, he has ably managed the relationship between the Executive and Parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this Administration is advanced,” the President said at that time.

In his tribute, President Ramaphosa lauded Mabuza for ably leading the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) and extensive engagements with military veterans and traditional leaders.

The 61-year-old Mashatile is a veteran politician from the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC) who has occupied senior positions and portfolios in government. He rose through the ranks of the governing party, serving as Deputy President of the ANC since December 2022.

Prior to his election as Treasurer General of the ANC in 2017, Mashatile was serving as the Provincial Chairperson of the ANC in the Gauteng Province.

Mashatile has previously held several portfolios in government, having served as Minister of Arts and Culture, Gauteng Premier and the MEC for Human Settlement and Cooperative Governance.

The Deputy President, who is the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, assists the President in executing government functions.

The Deputy President also plays a role as the leader of the SANAC and the country’s integrated response to the challenges of HIV and AIDS, amongst others.

The SANAC is a multi-sectoral body that brings together government, civil society and the private sector to create a collective response to HIV, TB and STIs. – SAnews.gov.za

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ON CHANGES TO THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE: 230306 Cabinet Announcement Final

Share this: Tweet



