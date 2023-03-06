Two charged after New Street, Makhanda, crashes

Two drivers were charged after two separate crashes in Makhanda’s popular New Street CBD entertainment strip in the early hours of Sunday morning 5 March 2023.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two motor vehicle collisions had been reported shortly after 2am on Sunday 5am.

“According to police information, at about 2am, the police were busy with closing down a bar when the patrons became abusive and angry with them,” Naidu said.

“Two patrons got into their vehicles and drove off at high speed. Both soon returned and once again were driving recklessly.

“As police chased after them, one vehicle – a VW Polo – collided into a pillar while the other, an Isuzu double cab, collided into a wall,” Naidu said.

Cases of reckless and negligent driving as well as drunk driving were opened against them.

