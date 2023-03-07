Ramaphosa fires opponents in long awaited reshuffle

Sisulu and Masualle’s exclusion came as no surprise as the two attacked Ramaphosa before last year’s ANC national conference.

Sisulu was replaced as tourism minister by former public works minister Patricia de Lille, who was replaced as public works minister by former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.

Surprisingly, another Ramaphosa critic, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was merely shifted from co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to the ministry of women, children, youth and people with disabilities. Dlamini-Zuma replaced Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Dlamini-Zuma was replaced by her former deputy at Cogta Thembi Nkadimeng.

Another deputy minister promoted was Sindisiwe Chikunga, who replaced Fikile Mbalula as transport minister.

In what could be viewed as a demotion, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has been replaced with young blood Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Gungubele swapped roles with Ntshavheni who was responsible for communications and digital technologies.

Former deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa took over as minister of sports, arts and culture after Mthethwa failed to make it to the ANC national executive committee last year.

Deputy minister in the presidency Thembi Siweya will be replaced by Nomasonto Motaung and Kenneth Morolong.

Dlamini-Zuma’s deputy will be Sisisi Tolashe — a front-runner for the position of ANC Women’s League president.

Ramaphosa thanked his outgoing ministers and deputy minister for their service.