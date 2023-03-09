Unbeaten Salem, Cuylerville power to Pineapple semis

By MARK CARRELS

SALEM and Cuylerville kept their unbeaten records intact after day five of Pineapple Cricket action and powered their way to this year’s semi-finals. In yesterday’s match at Port Alfred Country club, Salem overpowered Rhodes by 152 runs, while Cuylerville spurred on by Jurie Norval’s 63, defeated Sidbury by 91 runs at the PAHS Fields.

In a first for Pineapple Cricket, Rhodes fielded two women cricketers, one of them Sine Nonjabulo, who snared 3 wickets for 40 runs when Salem batted first. Dale Austin, who was leading batsman for the day at Pineapple two days ago and Chris van der Meulen (54) were two of Nonjabulo’s victims.

Such was the impact of the women’s participation that it has prompted tournament president Dave Duncan to say there is a strong possibility that they will be fielding a women’s team in next year’s 120th edition of Pineapple.

Leo King and (55*) and Van der Meulen (54) took the attack to the Rhodes’ bowlers. Rhodes’ Matt Meikeljohn 3/70 in tandem with Nonjabulo, did their best to contain the Salem batsmen who saw their side to 253/9 off 50 overs.

Chasing 254, Rhodes could only manage a disappointing 101 in their innings, with Salem’s Buster Brotherton (3/16) and Brad Wilmot (3/20) sharing the bulk of the wickets to fall between them.

All-rounder Juri Norval’s 63 and Richard Beyleveld’s 55 saw Cuylerville through to 251 in their match at PAHS fields. Sidbury could only manage 160 all out with Cuylerville’s Chris Norval 4/52 and Richard Beyleveld’s 3/42 keeping a tight rein on matters.

Despite losing two matches, the plucky GT Invitation team did enough to qualify for Friday’s semi-finals. Southwell batting first at PAHS Fields, amassed 183; they were pegged back by the bowling of Lukhanyo Sam (3/34) and Tom Loutz 3/36.

The Invitational team, who showed some promise in fits and starts, could not keep up with the run rate and eventually collapsed to 124 all out to lose by 55 runs. Only Ruwan Brook’s dogged innings of 24 troubled the scorers. Southwell all-rounder Josh Van Rensburg’s 4/22 and Guy Bladen’s 3/24 kept the Invitational team, who were chasing a gettable total, in check. Salem won by 152 runs.

In second league action the Sidbury batsmen ran amok, compiling 399 runs against an outclassed Rainbows side at the Hospital fields. Brett Bagley’s 120 and Murray Stokoe’s 61 were the main contributions as Sidbury’s batsmen made sure they took the game away from their opponents.

In the end, Rainbows faced the daunting task of chasing 400 runs for an improbable victory. It proved just that, with Rainbows ambling their way to 125 all out in reply. Francois Nel with (6/39) was the pick of the Sidbury bowlers.

Other results:

Cuylerville 2 v Tiger Titans 2

Tiger Titans (108)

A Baliso (26) & Warren Tarr (4/22)

Cuylerville 110/5

R Muir (28) & James Renton (26)

Result: Cuylerville win by 5 wickets

SEMI-FINALS FRIDAY, 10 March

Salem v Southwell (PAHS A Fields)

Cuylerville v GT Invitational (PAHS B Field)

PLATE FINAL – SATURDAY 11 MARCH

Sidbury v Rhodes

