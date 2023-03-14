Prepare to be captivated: TimesLIVE brings you a 24/7 content experience

This month, our loyal audience will have the opportunity to experience an upweighted TimesLIVE, where they can indulge in exclusive TimesLIVE original docuseries, local and original lifestyle content, African-based and Hollywood movies, an extensive range of podcasts, gaming and fun age-appropriate, learning-based content for children.

True crime fanatics can enjoy thrilling documentaries, while the lifestyle and inspirational content will bring viewers health and wellness tips. Design, DIY, sports highlights and uplifting spiritual content will compliment entertaining and informative art and music shows.

The freedom to choose content based on your consumption habits, no matter where you are, is now available for you.

The digital era is in full swing and, with it, comes possibilities that were inconceivable a few years ago. While there is apprehension among content players around the globe, Arena Holdings has embraced the volatile and unpredictable landscape to bring readers an innovative news and entertainment offering.

Through the respected and award-winning journalism of the Sunday Times, we have delivered content to South Africans for more than a century.