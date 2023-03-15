Wage negotiations in public service for 2023/2024 continue, with 7% offer by government

As the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike over government’s unilateral implementation of the 2022/2023 public service wage increase of 3% continues, the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) announced significant strides have been made in the 2023/2024 wage negotiations.

Fedusa said on Tuesday the employer tabled a revised offer of an average 7% to organised labour, which comprises most unions in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), despite the absence of those who elected to boycott the process.

Fedusa affiliates, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, the Public Servants Association, the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa, teachers’ union SAOU and Cosatu-affiliated South African Democratic Teachers Union attended the council meeting on Tuesday, constituting most of parties in the PSCBC, at 53.9%.

Fedusa said affiliated unions were clear at the onset its members would not accept a wage increase which would not help offset the effect of the spiralling cost of living.

“That the employer is near the inflation benchmark in the proposal tabled has given us renewed faith in the power of collective bargaining.”

The unions’ initial demands included a 10% increase.

“While further details of where the government stands on housing and medical aid, among other things, will be shared in due course, labour has also in the spirit of peaceful and fruitful negotiations made a compromise.

“Unions in the chamber moved from the initial 10% demand to 8%, bringing the parties closer to one another.”

Labour’s initial demands included a single-year term agreement and an increase of R2,500 in the monthly housing allowance.

Organised labour expects a follow-up meeting will be held soon and that the employer will respond to the counter-offer tabled.

“We foresee the negotiations will conclude before the end of the month, bringing hard-working public service employees much relief, instead of the norm where talks drag on for months while they suffer the consequences of shrinking salaries.”

TimesLIVE

