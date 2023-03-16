U3A committee’s charitable decision

Excess funds to be donated to NPOs

Long-standing University of the Third Age (U3A) chairman, Trevor Langley was given a standing round of applause by club members for his stewardship when the club held their 2023 AGM at the Don Powis Hall in Settlers Park on Thursday, February 23.

There were no obituaries read at the meeting with the chairman jokingly saying the club brings more years to the elderly. “Join U3A and you live forever,” he said.

Quinton Dick was appointed as the financial reviewer and last year’s committee was elected to serve again for the year. The committee members are: Chairman: Trevor Langley; Vice Chairman: Yvonne Surtees; Treasurer: Gunther Johannsen; Secretary: Rob Crothall; Speaker Seeker: Gwynn Crothall; and Catering: Di Hosty.

On the agenda was also the proposed change to the club’s constitution for excess U3A funds to be donated to charity organisations at the end of the year: the existing constitution did not make provision for any U3A funds to be distributed to other organisations while the club’s members wish to donate funds to selected local charities if accumulated funds exceed their twelve-month budgetary requirements. At the meeting, it was therefore proposed that the Constitution of U3A Port Alfred be amended as follows by the addition of the following clause:

8.6: At the end of the financial year if, in the opinion of the Committee, the funds available exceed the budgeted requirements for the next financial year, they may donate any agreed excess amount to registered Non-Profit Organisations or registered Public Benefit Organisations.

There were no objections to the proposed change and the proposal to alter U3A Port Alfred’s constitution was voted in favour by all the members in attendance.

The chairman praised Gwynn Crothall for inviting great speakers since taking over as Speaker Seeker. “We have been very blessed to have Gwynn Crothall take over from me as Speaker Seeker, and she has got hold of an amazing array of speakers,” said Langley.

The chairman gave a summary of last year’s talks:

“We had an active year and for the first time had meetings twice each month. We started with Roy Gordon’s “Ramblings of an ancient headmaster.” and Donald Kurtz enlightened us on “It’s about time”. Pasha Alden, a blind lady from PA came and gave us a talk on the training and etiquette of guide dogs, and brought her dog Laika to demonstrate. Heather Howard gave a wonderful reminiscence of 60 years on the Kowie with many nostalgic photographs. Then Donald Kurtz returned explaining why “The stars are ours”. Andy Andrews gave a fascinating talk on “Mistakes leaders make in politics and war. Marion Whitehead took us on a photographic safari to view the west coast flowers. Pam Allison’s presentation “Water, water, everywhere” was most thought provoking. Paul Skelton told us some “Fishy tales from the Kowie River. Doug Bullis asked “Does the universe need God?”

Anne Irwin showed members the horrors of “The first World War through the eyes of the poets.

Rob Heffer showed stunning pictures and videos shot in “Wild Iceland”,

This was so well appreciated that he had a second showing to raise money for the Entertainment Committee fund.

Sue Hummel took her audience to France to learn about “The Bayeaux Tapestry”.

And Donald Kurtz returned to play us “The songs of the stars”.

Our own John Forster gave us a wonderful lecture on “Giants of the forest: Trees, Elephants and Bain.” Bronwyn Allen entertained us royally with “The life and works of Stephen Sondheim.”

And finally in November Doug Bullis examined history with a look at “The book of days: 13 days that made a thousand years,” he said.

U3A secretary, Rob Crothall said a number of Port Alfred U3A members are registered on the Computer Workshops course and are finding it to be useful. The online sessions are presented by Simon Griffiths, Robin Phillips and Andrew Pearce on zoom.

If you want to enrol for the U3A Computer Workshops taking place at 10am each Tuesday during 2023, you can send an email to andrewpearce@global.co.za.

