Report criminality, police urge

The SOuth African Police Service in the Eastern Cape have urged members of the public to report any criminality witnessed during today’s action by the EFF to the nearest police station or Crime Stop 086 00 10 111.

SPokesperson COlonel Priscilla Naidu said in concert with other law enforcement agencies in the Eastern Cape, the police have confirmed that all forces are ready to protect lives and property during the planned National Protest which is expected to resume today the 20th March 2023, in various parts of the country including the Eastern Cape.

“Various security measures have been put in place to ensure that lawlessness and possible damage to property and looting are prevented by all means. All law enforcement forces have already been deployed throughout the province, in identified strategic points and hotspots. The SAPS is confident and also wants to ensure that the people of Eastern Cape including their property remain protected,” Naidu said.

“This deployment of massive security forces will not in any way disrupt the normal day to day activities of the public, but it is meant to ensure that whilst they will be going about their normal businesses, they remain safe and protected from any possible intimidation or harm by opportunistic criminal elements. As such, the SAPS management has warned all those whose intentions is to create disorder in the Province to rethink their plans or face the strong arm of the law.”

While the police recognised the constitutional right of every individual to protest, unruly behaviours and criminality would not be tolerated.

Naidu urged members of the community to report any act of criminality to the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 086 00 10 111

